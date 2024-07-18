D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,945,000 after buying an additional 6,150,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,792. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

