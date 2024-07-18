D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.23. 788,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,078. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.83.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

