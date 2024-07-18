D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.47.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.77. 69,339,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,299,375. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $251.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

