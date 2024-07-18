D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Absci were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABSI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Absci by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 247,019 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Trading Down 6.2 %

ABSI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 2,250,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,851. Absci Co. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Absci

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Absci

About Absci

(Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.