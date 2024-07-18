Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $147.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.