Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Update

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Daxor Stock Performance

Shares of Daxor stock remained flat at $9.20 on Wednesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Daxor has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Get Daxor alerts:

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.