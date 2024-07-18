Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.74. 346,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

