Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 426 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,349,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

