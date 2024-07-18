Dearborn Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,092 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.62. 176,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,903. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $268.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

