Dearborn Partners LLC Has $230,000 Stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,953 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 27,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. On average, analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

