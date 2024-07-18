Dearborn Partners LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.36. The company had a trading volume of 552,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.81. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.