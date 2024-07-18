Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 2,726 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 134.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $167.57. 872,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,908. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $168.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.50.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
