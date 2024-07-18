Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 525 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,305. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.