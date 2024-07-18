Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 6,403,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,159,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

