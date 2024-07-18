Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 448 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,364. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

