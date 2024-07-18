Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 466 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GGG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 181,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,989. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GGG

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.