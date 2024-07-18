Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Up 14.1% in June

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.13. 1,528,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.93 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.58.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.