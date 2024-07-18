Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.93% of Deluxe worth $26,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 155.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

