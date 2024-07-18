Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $200.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.60. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $185.42. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,337,478 shares of company stock worth $901,206,222 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

