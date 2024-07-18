DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Up 14.4% in June

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

