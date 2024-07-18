DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Critical Contrast

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Affiliated Managers Group and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 DigitalBridge Group 0 0 6 1 3.14

Profitability

Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus target price of $174.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.06%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $20.54, suggesting a potential upside of 42.81%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Affiliated Managers Group.

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 33.74% 16.66% 8.28% DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 3.14% 1.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and DigitalBridge Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.04 billion 2.70 $672.90 million $18.02 9.58 DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.66 $185.28 million $1.55 9.28

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affiliated Managers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DigitalBridge Group pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats DigitalBridge Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail, high net worth and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

