Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 4.6% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,108,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.79. 571,109 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

