Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $55.89. Approximately 1,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFH. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 302.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

