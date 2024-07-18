dogwifhat Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $476.46 Million (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00003796 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and $476.46 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,717 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,719.458552. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.19813045 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $371,628,921.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

