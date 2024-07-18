Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.