Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $6,646,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $81.26 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

