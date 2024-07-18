Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Up 2.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $148.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dollar Tree traded as high as $108.93 and last traded at $107.99. 2,665,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,777,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.34.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

