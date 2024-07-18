Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.63.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:DBM traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,033. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The firm has a market cap of C$617.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.71.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Doman Building Materials Group

In other news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In related news, Director Amar Doman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, with a total value of C$72,300.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857 over the last three months. 19.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.