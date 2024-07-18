DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,590,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 14,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

DoorDash Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of DASH stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,237. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,495,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

