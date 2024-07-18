DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

DraftKings Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,583,546 shares of company stock valued at $63,461,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 32.5% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 23.2% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.8% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 440.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 258.5% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

