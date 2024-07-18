Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 410.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.70.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $6.35 on Wednesday, hitting $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,753. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,033 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

