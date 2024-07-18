DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

