DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

