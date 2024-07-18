Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.33 and last traded at $38.48. 1,004,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,468,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

