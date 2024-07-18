Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 223.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,529 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,200,000 after purchasing an additional 574,737 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Mplx by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,385,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,976,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.94. 468,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,170. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

