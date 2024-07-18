Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,062,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,286. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.69. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

