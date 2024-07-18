Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $315,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EME traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.38. The company had a trading volume of 200,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.