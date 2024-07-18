Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,802. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

