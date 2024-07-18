Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saia
In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on SAIA
Saia Price Performance
Shares of SAIA traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $479.52. The stock had a trading volume of 261,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.88. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.