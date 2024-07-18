Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Shares of SAIA traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $479.52. The stock had a trading volume of 261,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.88. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

