Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ETFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 17,541,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,048,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ETFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.