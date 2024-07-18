Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 17,541,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,048,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

