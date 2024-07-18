Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after buying an additional 1,514,232 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,283,000 after buying an additional 403,905 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 56,356,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,704,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock worth $240,083,913. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

