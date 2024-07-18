Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.25. 195,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,215. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $150.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

