eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Decreased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,395 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 186,721 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $55.21. 775,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,664. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

