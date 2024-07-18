eCash (XEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $693.49 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $693.49 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,776.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.08 or 0.00599100 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00073459 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,730,882,798,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,730,876,548,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

