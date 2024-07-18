Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 9,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,652,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Ecopetrol by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 334,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 193,150 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,291,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,537,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EC

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.