Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Li Auto Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,953. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

