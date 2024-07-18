Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 2,395 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $253,563,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,772,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 368,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,619. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day moving average of $207.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

