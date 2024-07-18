Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 6,000 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Weibo worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after buying an additional 2,047,135 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Weibo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 864,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Weibo by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 700,758 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $4,521,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 237,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of WB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.94. 2,164,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,218. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

