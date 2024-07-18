Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 155,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 12,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,921,364.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,096 shares of company stock worth $48,729,075 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,509. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.