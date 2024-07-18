Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 600 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,353 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,347,000 after acquiring an additional 383,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 880.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after acquiring an additional 264,097 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,183,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 255,914 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BDX traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.08. 1,228,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,937. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

